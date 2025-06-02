Plans submitted to bring popular sport to Glasgow's West End

Plans have been submitted that will see a popular racquet sport come to Glasgow’s West End.

Plans have been submitted for two new covered Padel courts with lighting, landscaping and associated works at Hillhead Sports Club in Glasgow’s West End.

The courts will be floodlit by four 6m high lighting coloumns, described in plans as meeting the full cut-off as recommended by The British Astronomical Association's Campaign for Dark Skies.

The plans Mac Consulting Ltd, submitted on behalf of Hillhead Sports Club, said: “The development proposal seeks to meet the growing demand for high quality all-weather padel tennis facilities in the Glasgow area and increases the overall leisure opportunities on offer to the local community. The proposal is functional is scale and type and is designed to sit within the built area leaving the rest of the site as open recreational ground.”

Padel is a racquet sport played in an enclosed court, typically in doubles - drawing on elements of tennis and squash. With a similar court-style to tennis and a walled-enclosure akin to squash.

The racquet sport has exploded in popularity in recent years. 400,000 people across the UK played the sport at the end of 2024, up from 15,000 in 2019.

Plans submitted said: “Padel tennis is supported by the Lawn Tennis Association to make tennis more accessible, to break barriers to entry and grow the game of tennis with the social and fitness benefits that it provides.”