Glasgow West End residents submit objections to new care home

A plan for a new care home with a public park in the West End has received more than 30 objections from people living nearby.

Morrison Community Care Devco Limited have applied for permission to build the 58-room facility with a hair salon, cinema, cocktail bar and car park in the Anniesland area. It is to be constructed on land off 223 Anniesland Road on a site forming part of the Yarrow Recreation Ground including a disused bowling club and tennis court as well as a car park.

It is hoped the business venture will secure the future of Yarrow Recreation Club by enabling it to own its premises. Objecting to the care home bid, Victoria Park councillor Eunis Jassemi voiced concerns about lack of parking, the building height and an increase in noise and light pollution.

The Labour politician said: “Firstly, the proposed number of parking spaces is inadequate; 12 spaces for 58 rooms means visitor parking is likely to overflow onto Anniesland Road. Furthermore, the increased volume of traffic and potential for pavements being used as parking spaces will present a risk to school pupils walking in the area. Secondly, the proposed design of four-storeys is completely out of proportion and is out of scale for the area, which is limited to three-storeys.”

He added: “The removal of the open space will have a direct effect on mental and physical health, and wellbeing, and could increase social isolation.”

A design statement lodged on behalf of the applicants said: “The key driver for the development of the site is to provide a public park for the enjoyment of the community in addition to the provision of a community care home, that will allow Yarrow Recreation Club to own their own premises with a sustainable long term business model.”

It added: “The opportunity is taken to provide a secondary access to the main building entrance of the care home, and locate the park in front of the care home to encourage the care home operators to take good care of the space (remove litter, cut grass, trim shrubs etc.). It continued: “The movement of people through this space to access the care home will bring life into the park and assist with its maintenance.”