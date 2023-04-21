Parts of Glasgow left without water after main bursts in Anniesland

It comes after a 36 inch trunk water main at Crow Road burst

Those travelling through Anniesland cross in Glasgow this morning could be facing delays with the roads appearing to be heavily flooded at parts.

Scottish Water has issued an update this morning with technicians being sent out to the incident just after 6am this morning to investigate the matter.

It means that customers who live in G1, G2, G3, G4, G12, G13, G20 and G51 may be experiencing an interruption to water supplies.

They say that the burst could temporarily cause low water pressure or loss of normal water supply to properties in areas such as the city centre, West End, Anniesland and Govan with engineers now working to restore any affected supplies.

