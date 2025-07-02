Glasgow World sends out free emails on the latest breaking news and the day's top stories.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a valued reader of Glasgow World, you know we’ve been providing you with all the latest happenings in the city for the last four years.

But did you also know we send out newsletters throughout the week, as well as exclusive features only available to our readers, making it even easier to keep up to date with what’s happening in our city?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include regular city news updates, which round up the best stories across Glasgow, as well as the latest culture, gig news and restaurant openings as they happen.

We also send fantastic GlasgowWorld features, full of exclusive goodies from our newsroom and go directly to registered users ( which you can do here ).

There’s the additional option of signing up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics including UK Today, the Cost-of-Living Crisis, property or food.

How to sign up for a Glasgow World newsletter

Go to the Glasgow World newsletter page here Put your email address in the box at the top Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive Scroll down and press the Sign Up button That’s it!

The skyline of Glasgow as seen from Queen’s Park. | Glasgow Life

It only takes a minute and guarantees you won’t miss the news that matters most in Glasgow and beyond, as well as supporting the work of our journalists.

And if you decide one of our emails isn’t for you, it only takes a minute to unsubscribe whenever you want.

Thanks for reading and we hope you sign up soon for all the best from our great city.