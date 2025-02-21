Glasgow's Busiest Subway Stations 2025: All 15 Glasgow subway stations ranked from most to least busy

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:53 BST

These are Glasgow’s busiest and least busiest subway stations for 2024 based on gate entries

Glasgow Subway have provided us with data which details the busiest stations by passenger entries over 2024 - so naturally we've ranked the stations from most to least busy.

There aren't a great deal of surprises in the top three busiest stations as Buchanan Street, Hillhead and St Enoch came out on top in the city with all having over one million passengers pass through the stations between January, 1 2024 and December 31, 2024.

Here are Glasgow's busiest subway stations ranked from most to least subway gate entries.

1. Buchanan Street

There is no great surprise that Buchanan Street was Glasgow's busiest subway stations with 2,484,622 passenger entries in 2024. Photo: John Devlin

2. Hillhead

Some may be surprised to see Hillhead station on Byres Road be ahead of St Enoch with 1,950,527 passenger entries throughout 2024. | SPT Subway

3. St Enoch

St Enoch completes the top three list with 1,851,416 passenger entries in 2024. | Wiki Comms

4. Kelvinbridge

Kelvinbridge was the fourth busiest subway station in Glasgow with 1,055,689 passenger entries in 2024. | Google Maps

