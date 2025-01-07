Glasgow's Cheapest Petrol 2025: The cheapest petrol stations in Glasgow ranked

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:37 GMT

Here’s our guide to the cheapest petrol stations in Glasgow in 2025.

Petrol prices vary wildly throughout the year - particularly in the post-covid years - that’s why today we put together this list of the cheapest petrol stations in January 2025.

These petrol stations often top the list of the cheapest petrol stations throughout the year, though their place can move up or down in the rankings.

The cheapest petrol station in January of 2025 is Costco in Springburn - which has been the case since the retail giant opened their petrol station in Springburn.

Sometimes, if you’re putting a full tank in, it can be cheaper travelling a bit further to get a better deal for your petrol - depending on the size of your tank of course.

These rankings are based on unleaded petrol, though they tend to be the cheapest across all levels including diesel too.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Glasgow as of Monday, January 7, 2025.

129.9p per litre

1. Costco, Springburn - 15 Cobden Road

129.9p per litre | Google Maps

130.7p per litre.

2. Shell, Anniesland - 289 Bearsden Road

130.7p per litre. | Google Maps

131.7p per litre

3. Morrisons, Anniesland - 940 Crow Road

131.7p per litre | Google Maps

131.7p per litre

4. Asda, Bearsden - 80 Milngavie Road

131.7p per litre | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowData
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice