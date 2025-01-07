Glasgow's Cheapest Petrol 2025: The cheapest petrol stations in Glasgow ranked

Petrol prices vary wildly throughout the year - particularly in the post-covid years - that’s why today we put together this list of the cheapest petrol stations in January 2025.

These petrol stations often top the list of the cheapest petrol stations throughout the year, though their place can move up or down in the rankings.

The cheapest petrol station in January of 2025 is Costco in Springburn - which has been the case since the retail giant opened their petrol station in Springburn.

Sometimes, if you’re putting a full tank in, it can be cheaper travelling a bit further to get a better deal for your petrol - depending on the size of your tank of course.

These rankings are based on unleaded petrol, though they tend to be the cheapest across all levels including diesel too.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Glasgow as of Monday, January 7, 2025.

1 . Costco, Springburn - 15 Cobden Road 129.9p per litre | Google Maps

2 . Shell, Anniesland - 289 Bearsden Road 130.7p per litre. | Google Maps

3 . Morrisons, Anniesland - 940 Crow Road 131.7p per litre | Google Maps

4 . Asda, Bearsden - 80 Milngavie Road 131.7p per litre | Google Maps