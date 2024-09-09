Glasgow's first 'fireworks control zone' put in place ahead of Fireworks Night

A Fireworks Control Zone (FCZ) has been established in Pollokshields - with plans for a citywide FCZ in the future

Pollokshields has been designated Glasgow's first Firework Control Zone (FCZ).

An area home to 12,000 people has been approved by a review panel consisting of council, police and fire service officials.

And a public consultation will open tomorrow (10/9/24) on the possible creation of a future citywide FCZ.

In previous years, Pollokshields has repeatedly been the area of the city which has suffered the most serious firework-related antisocial behaviour.

New Scottish Government legislation has given local authorities powers to designate FCZs which will be enforced by Police Scotland.

The use of fireworks (except sparklers) will be banned in the Pollokshields FCZ from November 1st to November 10th. The ban covers both public and private spaces such as gardens. Signs will be erected in the area covered by the FCZ informing people of the ban.

Councillor Elaine McSporran, Glasgow City Council's Firework Safety Champion, said: "Pollokshields has been the scene of some terrible firework-related antisocial behaviour in previous years.

"A new multi-agency approach has improved the situation recently, but it is still not where we want it to be. We hope the FCZ will support the hard work already being undertaken by SFRS, Police Scotland and the council in the city. We have had great support with this process within our communities.

"Glasgow is testing the new legislation in the hope that it will bring some relief to Pollokshields residents.

"I'm also pleased that the public will be able to have their say on the creation of a citywide FCZ from tomorrow."

Thirteen applications for FCZs were reviewed by the panel following public consultation on the issue. Four applications related to locations in Pollokshields - demonstrating the strength of feeling in the area. Those four were combined and considered as one.

The review panel considered all the applications. Each decision was based on crime data and council complaints statistics.

Chief Inspector Jordan Dickson of Police Scotland said: "As a statutory consultee, Greater Glasgow Police Division provided analytical data to allow informed assessment by Glasgow City Council.

"Our primary focus is keeping the public, police, emergency personnel and wider partners safe, and to ensure those responsible for the criminal and antisocial use of fireworks are brought to account."

Group Commander Craig Campbell from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service based in Glasgow will support partners during the implementation of Firework Control Zones.

He said: “Bonfire Night is one of the busiest nights of the year for our crews and we will continue to work tirelessly to reduce anti-social behaviour in the run up to and during the event.

"As part of this work over the coming weeks across the city of Glasgow, our staff will visit young people in schools to talk to them directly about the dangers of the misuse of fireworks."

A six week public consultation on the creation of a future citywide FCZ will open on the city council's online Consultation Hub tomorrow. Further details will be posted on the council's social media when the consultation is live.

Groups which submitted FCZ applications which were not granted can request a review of the panel's decision.

More information on Firework Control Zones can be found here