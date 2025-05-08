Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum will need £80 million worth of work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Museum will need £80 million worth of work over the next 11 years according to its operators.

Charity Glasgow Life, which runs the historic attraction, has revealed the huge sum as part of its future investment planning. Responding to a question from a councillor, its chief executive Susan Deighan said: “Glasgow Life estimates the total value of works to be in the region of £80 million over the next 11 years, including the current stone repair project at Kelvingrove which is estimated to cost £7 million.”

Falling plaster from the historic property in 2022 sparked immediate repairs. Now ongoing monitoring has led to proposals for work to be carried out on the entire building fabric. Explaining more about its long term plans, a spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum reopened in 2006 following a £28 million three-year refurbishment that improved display space, added a new restaurant and basement extension, and upgraded essential systems.

“At the time, the roof and stonework were considered in good enough condition to not require extensive works. In 2018 and 2020, detailed surveys led by external conservation architects helped us develop cost estimates for a longer-term maintenance plan. In 2022, a section of plaster fell from above the Argyle Street entrance prompting immediate necessary repairs.

“Since then, we have continued to monitor the building’s condition. This includes considering future phases of work that will address the entire building fabric as funding allows. Estimated costs for those works over the next decade, which are by no means an absolute requirement, have been prepared to support our ongoing capital investment planning.”

The future bill was revealed after Scottish Greens councillor Martha Wardrop asked about data from surveys providing clarity on “whether we would be in a good position if we were to lobby for funding, taking into account the revenue estimates for the year ahead and any works required.”

The answer was presented at a recent operational performance and delivery scrutiny committee, which laid out the amount of money for work envisaged on the Kelvingrove Museum.