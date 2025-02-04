There will be closures on the bridge over the next three months as inspections are carried out

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is continuing to undertake reactive bridge inspections on the M8 at the Kingston Bridge Complex. The programme of investigations will commence from Monday 3 February and run until May 2025.

The surveys will monitor the M8 Kingston Bridge Complex Structures, around the Southern and Northern approaches, low traffic areas, car parks, the Stobcross on/off ramps, Bothwell Street off-ramp, Waterloo Street On Ramp, North Street Off Ramp, Anderston Cross Footbridge and West Street on/off ramps with work taking place during the hours of 8pm and 5am, each weeknight.

Week One, Monday 3rd February – Friday 7th February 2025, will require the closure of footpaths located near the West Street on/off ramps and footpaths near the main Kingston Bridge south approach. Signed pedestrian diversions will be in place with users diverted to adjacent footpaths while the works are being carried out.

The Kingston Bridge was opened on the 26th June 1970 by the Queen Mother following just over three years of construction at a cost of £11m, which is the equivalent of £180m today.

Following this, from Monday 10th February 2025, a rolling programme of lane and carriageway closures will be required that will impact road traffic. Full traffic management plans for this project affecting the M8 and local authority network, including diversion routes will be able to be viewed and downloaded here.

Bus services that use Paisley Road West and Broomielaw will be impacted, please consult the relevant service provider or Traveline Scotland for further information.

A spokesperson for Amey, the company that maintains the south-west trunk road network on behalf of Transport Scotland, said: "Starting Monday 3rd February 2025, Amey will begin delamination works to check the condition of concrete across the Kingston Bridge Complex structures. This work will involve engineers accessing exposed areas of the structures using mobile elevated working platforms, which require temporary traffic management measures on the below roads.

To ensure the integrity of the structures and the safety of the public, which is paramount, Amey undertakes a series of routine inspections at varying frequencies each year. This new programme of reactive inspections will inform any future monitoring, inspection, or mitigation activities that may be necessary at this location.

Road users and pedestrians are thanked for their patience and understanding while this essential work is underway.”

Please be conscious of other roadworks across the M8 corridor through Glasgow, any vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion route must always follow the diversion signage. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Glasgow City Council, and other key stakeholders

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.