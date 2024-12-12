Noisy neighbours, we’ve all had one - but some streets in Glasgow get a lot more complaints than others - with that in mind we asked Glasgow City Council for information on the streets in Glasgow with the most noise complaints.

GlasgowWorld submitted a Freedom of Information request for domestic noise complaints in Glasgow.

Complaints come from all corners of the city - north, south, west, and east - though this year areas south of the Clyde and in the West End dominated the top 10.

The top 10 noisiest streets change year after year in Glasgow, though streets like Dumbarton Road, Allison Street, and Tollcross Road often make an appearance in the noisiest streets of the year. A large part of this is due to the length of the streets, and how residential they are, hosting thousands of residents.

Noise complaints are placed into 8 different categories by Glasgow City Council. They are as follows:

Advice or Information

Amplified noise (music /TV etc)

Noise from Animals

Noise from DIY

Noise from loud party

Other type of noise

Playing musical instrument

Shouting, banging, loud voices etc

These are the streets across Glasgow with the most noise complaints in 2024.

1 . Dumbarton Road - Partick Dumbarton Road was the noisiest street in Glasgow in 2024. It had 6 people phoning up seeking advice or information on noise levels, 19 complaints about amplified noise, 0 from animals, 2 from DIY, 0 from loud parties, 1 for other types of noise, 0 for playing an instrument, and 8 reports of shouting, banging, loud voices etc. Adding up for a total of 36 noise complaints in 2024. | Glasgowist

2 . Paisley Road West - South West Glasgow Paisley Road West was the second noisiest street in Glasgow in 2024. It had: 1 person phoning up seeking advice or information on noise levels, 12 complaints about amplified noise, 2 from animals, 2 from DIY, 1 from loud parties, 3 for other types of noise, 1 for playing an instrument, and 5 reports of shouting, banging, loud voices etc. Adding up for a total of 27 noise complaints in 2024. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Orchy Street - Cathcart Orchy Street was the third noisiest street in Glasgow in 2024. It had: 6 people phoning up seeking advice or information on noise levels, 15 complaints about amplified noise, 0 from animals, 0 from DIY, 0 from loud parties, 0 for other types of noise, 0 for playing an instrument, and 0 reports of shouting, banging, loud voices etc. Adding up for a total of 21 noise complaints in 2024. | Google Maps

4 . Muirpark Street - Partick Muirpark Street was the fourth noisiest street in Glasgow in 2024. It had 1 person phoning up seeking advice or information on noise levels, 15 complaints about amplified noise, 0 from animals, 0 from DIY, 0 from loud parties, 1 for other types of noise, 0 for playing an instrument, and 3 reports of shouting, banging, loud voices etc. Adding up for a total of 20 noise complaints in 2024. | Google Maps