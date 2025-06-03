The Tall Buildings Design Guide sets out areas of the city where the council would support the development of skyscrapers, as well as outlining expectations on build quality, design, and aesthetics.

It also includes guidance around encouraging mixed-use developments, such as the inclusion of street level retail and leisure. Areas in the city centre which could see more tall buildings include Charing Cross, Anderston Quay, Trongate and Cowcaddens.

The guidance marks a significant change from the past number of decades where buildings have been capped below what might be expected in a city of Glasgow’s size and growing international profile. The council states: “Glasgow is unique among Scottish cities in having the scope to build upwards and, shaped by this Tall Buildings guidance, it is confidently expected that the city skyline will change, building towards the kind of city centre population density that’s commonplace in European cities – and the comparable lack of which is an acknowledged barrier to growth and productivity in the UK.”

The evolution of the guidance was shaped by findings from initial consultation sessions, attended by architects, designers, developers, and amenity organisations, and a later public consultation which drew over 270 responses. The guidance guides the best location and design principles for these but is a key factor in the determination of planning applications.

The design guidance was also shaped by the experience of other similarly-sized European cities and the changes to development priorities in the UK and Europe, and can be found here. The guidance will now go to the council’s City Administration Committee for final approval, when the final version will be available.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “Tall buildings will play a significant role in our ambition to grow the city centre population and encouraging major construction projects will be a boost for the local economy and employment. Having clear parameters of what we will support, and where, will give clarity to residents and assurances to those who wish to invest and develop in our city. Glasgow is very much open for business, and if we want to see a thriving city then we need to build it.”