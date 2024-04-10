Glasgow's Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The disastrous Willy Wonka chocolate factory experience in Glasgow has earned global coverage for an underwhelming local event. Now, an event is being advertised in Los Angeles that will recreate elements of the Glasgow experience for an American audience with proceeds going to charity.

To perpetuate the cycle of over-promising and underdelivering, media reports have suggested Timothée Chalamet and Zach Galifianakis for an event that doesn’t have a confirmed location according to its EventBrite listing.

It states: “Get ready to step into a realm of pure imagination as the highly acclaimed "Willy’s Chocolate Experience LA" makes its debut in the United States, courtesy of House of Illuminati LA.

“Following its groundbreaking success in Glasgow, this fantastical event promises an immersive journey into the whimsical world of “Willy” Wonka, featuring the notorious Scottish Oompa Loompa, Kirsty Paterson, in an exclusive absurdist Q&A and fan photo opportunity.

“Scheduled to take place in a nondescript warehouse nestled in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, this extraordinary experience invites attendees to embark on a captivating adventure on April 28th, 2024. Admission, priced at $44, grants access to a plethora of enchanting attractions, including:

· Two complimentary jelly beans to kickstart the sweetness

· Live Q&A and photo session with the enigmatic Kirsty Paterson - the "mother" Oompa loompa with a heart of gold

· Vibrant local music and comedy performances from TIPSY, Chaki Funk Wizard, DJ set by Mabson, Clowns of Color, and more tbd.

· Immersive Tiny Cinema installation screening silent films complemented by live musical accompaniment

· Local vendors offering delectable sweets to satisfy every craving

· A whimsical photo area perfect for capturing magical memories by Molly Balloons

Adding to the allure, rumors abound that renowned comedians are vying for the chance to moderate the Q&A session, promising an evening filled with laughter and unexpected twists.”

Glasgow actress and yoga instructor Kirsty Paterson has been the breakout star of the failed Glasgow event. Talking about the sad oompa loompa picture of her that has gone viral, she told New York magazine: “It doesn’t even look like me! I was thinking when it came out initially, Oh, people aren’t going to know it looks like me. Maybe I can get away with this. But no, it went completely global.

“In the exact moment of the photo, they’d told us to abandon the script. They had this “Jellybean Room,” but they eventually ran out of jelly beans. I was already rationing the jelly beans to three per kid, and that was me being generous. I wanted to give the kids all the candy. So we had no jelly beans, and people were coming up to me. It was just humiliating. I was starting to get angry. The other Oompa Loompa came over at this point and I went, “Where is everyone?! Why am I left here on my own?! Where is everyone else?!” You know how they talk about “me contemplating my life”? This is me contemplating my life.