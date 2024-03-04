Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Youtuber has produced a short documentary on Willy's Chocolate Experience here in Glasgow - featuring exclusive new interviews with actors and attendees at the disastrous viral event.

Slope's Game Room, an English YouTuber with 174k subscribers, has amassed nearly 100,000 views in just 24 hours. The video titled 'The Truth behind the Willy Wonka scam' released March 3 2024, also features popular YouTuber Ashens and Iain Lee. It begins by going in to the background of Billy Coull, the director of event organiser House of Illuminati.

Some new details revealed by the video include:

Billy Coull used images from an American artist who made mushroom props to promote the event on TikTok. The artist behind these mushrooms had nothing to do with the event, having uploaded the footage of herself making the mushrooms three years prior, and is now upset her art is being used to promote the disastrous event.

Before the event, organiser Billy Coull is accused of selling tickets for a charity event with Gowanbank Hub (charged at £95 a ticket) without securing the venue.

Interviews go into detail about parents who ended up 'smashing glasses, pushing over props, and one staff member having a panic attack at the event.'

The actress who played “The Unknown” was left on her own at the event after the “Wonkas” got removed. Meaning, that no explanation was given to the guests as to who “The Unknown” was, scaring the children and confusing parents even more.

Some actors have yet to be paid, while many who attended the event have yet to receive a refund

The video includes interviews with two of the three Wonkas at the event, who shed light on the AI generated script, as well as some more behind the scenes details behind the shambolic event. The event fell apart quickly, and actors were essentially told to improvise with no support from House of Illuminati, the organising company.

A still taken from an interview with Wonka actor, Michael Archibald in the new YouTube documentary: The Truth behind the Willy Wonka scam.

Actors at the event shared that they had left by the time the event had begun to fall apart, many of whom travelled to a local pub abandoning the event while it was in the process of shutting down just a few hours after launch.

