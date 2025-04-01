Glaswegian Animal Rising protestor found guilty during blockade trial
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four Animal Rising campaigners were found guilty of aggravated trespass at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, April 1. This concludes the fourth of six trials regarding actions targeting the dairy giant Müller by Animal Rising in 2022, raising awareness of the climate crisis.
The defendants did not deny the charges, but argued their actions were justified by the seriousness of the environmental impact of dairy production, and the suffering of animals within the industry.
The trial, which commenced at Worcester Crown Court on 20/03/24, follows Animal Rising’s “Stop the Supply” Dairy Campaign in September 2022, in which Müller’s Droitwich site was blockaded by protestors.
This was part of a succession of nationwide actions taken by Animal Rising in September and October 2022, which saw dairy trucks immobilised, milk shortages on supermarket shelves, milk pours at department stores and more.
Defendants were sentenced to 640 hours of community service and ordered to pay £3,200 in costs. Two defendants were sentenced to 180 hours of community service and ordered to pay £500, while another was sentenced to 140 hours of community service and £1,000, and the last was sentenced to 140 hours of community service while being ordered to pay £1,200 in costs.
Two of the defendants are from Bristol, one is from Glasgow, and another from Sheffield.
Campaigners took action in 2022 to highlight animal agriculture’s contribution to the ongoing climate and ecological crises, advocating for a plant-based food system to create a fair and sustainable future.
Ben Newman, spokesperson for Animal Rising, commented: “Those who took part in our peaceful campaign against dairy giants didn’t do so lightly. They felt compelled to take action because of the environmental destruction and animal suffering caused by this outdated, harmful system.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.