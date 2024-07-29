Glaswegian athletics coach and former Gladiators referee John Anderson dies aged 92
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anderson guided world 5000m record-breaker Dave Moorcroft plus Sheila Carey, Liz McColgan, John Graham, Judy Simpson and many more during a stellar career
For many, John Anderson’s booming voice is synonymous with the original Gladiators. As the referee on the iconic television programme his catchphrase “Contender ready! Gladiator ready!” made him a household name in the 1990s.
Yet Anderson, who died in the early hours of Sunday (July 28) aged 92, first made his mark as a track and field coach who guided the careers of multiple Olympians in addition to helping countless club athletes reach their potential.
These included Dave Moorcroft, who he coached from the age of 16 and throughout a career that saw him break the world 5000m record with 13:00.41 in Oslo in 1982.
“I can’t speak too highly of John,” Moorcroft told Athletics Weekly. “He turned water into wine. At our club [Coventry Godiva] we’d never had anybody break four minutes for mile, but not only did I do it but Tim Redman, Colin Ridding and Steve James all broke four minutes.
“I don’t think any of them would describe themselves as world beaters but John just got the best out of people.”
Among the many athletes he coached, Anderson guided Olympic heptathlete Judy Simpson, Olympic middle-distance finalist Sheila Carey and he helped Liz McColgan win Olympic 10,000m silver in 1988. Scottish endurance runners John Graham and Lynne MacDougall also benefited from his advice whereas he even helped the distance running legend Dave Bedford for a spell.
Moorcroft sums up the essence of Anderson’s coaching ability, saying: “I’m certain that I would never have been a decent athlete if it wasn’t for John. Not just because of the training he gave me, but he took a shy kid who didn’t believe in himself and just had that amazing ability to believe in me and others.”
On Anderson’s larger than life personality, Moorcroft adds: “I also got his humour. I loved all that bravado and brashness and his loud voice and everything because I knew it was all done tongue and cheek.
“He would die for his athletes and he never took a step backwards. He was a fighter in everything he did.
“He coached me from the age of 16 and never took a penny. It cost him a fortune for the privilege of working for nothing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.