Glaswegian athletics coach and former Gladiators referee John Anderson dies aged 92

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Anderson, best known for his role as referee on the TV series Gladiators, has died aged 92.

Anderson guided world 5000m record-breaker Dave Moorcroft plus Sheila Carey, Liz McColgan, John Graham, Judy Simpson and many more during a stellar career

For many, John Anderson’s booming voice is synonymous with the original Gladiators. As the referee on the iconic television programme his catchphrase “Contender ready! Gladiator ready!” made him a household name in the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Anderson, who died in the early hours of Sunday (July 28) aged 92, first made his mark as a track and field coach who guided the careers of multiple Olympians in addition to helping countless club athletes reach their potential.

These included Dave Moorcroft, who he coached from the age of 16 and throughout a career that saw him break the world 5000m record with 13:00.41 in Oslo in 1982.

“I can’t speak too highly of John,” Moorcroft told Athletics Weekly. “He turned water into wine. At our club [Coventry Godiva] we’d never had anybody break four minutes for mile, but not only did I do it but Tim Redman, Colin Ridding and Steve James all broke four minutes.

“I don’t think any of them would describe themselves as world beaters but John just got the best out of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many athletes he coached, Anderson guided Olympic heptathlete Judy Simpson, Olympic middle-distance finalist Sheila Carey and he helped Liz McColgan win Olympic 10,000m silver in 1988. Scottish endurance runners John Graham and Lynne MacDougall also benefited from his advice whereas he even helped the distance running legend Dave Bedford for a spell.

Moorcroft sums up the essence of Anderson’s coaching ability, saying: “I’m certain that I would never have been a decent athlete if it wasn’t for John. Not just because of the training he gave me, but he took a shy kid who didn’t believe in himself and just had that amazing ability to believe in me and others.”

On Anderson’s larger than life personality, Moorcroft adds: “I also got his humour. I loved all that bravado and brashness and his loud voice and everything because I knew it was all done tongue and cheek.

“He would die for his athletes and he never took a step backwards. He was a fighter in everything he did.