Global whisky brand announce £7m expansion in North Lanarkshire

The Whisky and Spirits brand, International Beverage, have completed their £7m expansion in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire

Airdrie has welcomed six new bonded warehouses to North Lanarkshire courtesy of global spirits brand International Beverage, who announced that the construction on the £7,000,000 project was completed this Monday, May 19.

The firm represents well known single malt whisky brands like Speyburn, Balblair, Old Pulteney, and anCnoc. International Beverage say these North Lanarkshire warehouses are part of a plan for increased storage, distribution, and logistics amidst international growth plans over the coming years.

These new warehouse facilities were built in tandem with The Malcolm Group - who will supported the brand in construction, maintenance and logistics. The warehouses will be able to hold 60,000 casks - bringing the total storage capacity in Airdrie to a total of 700,000 casks. These spaces will allow maturation for the spirits across five Scottish distilleries.

Malcolm Leask, managing director at International Beverage, said: "The completion of this new warehousing is another major step forward for our business, following a busy period of acquisitions and new additions to our spirits portfolio.

"We now have some of the industry’s most modern, high-quality bottling and storage facilities at our Scottish headquarters, allowing us to manage stocks of our premium Scotch whiskies with greater efficiency and scale.

“Whilst current trading conditions in our industry are challenging, whisky is a resilient sector and I’m very proud to be building for the future - and to see the ongoing evolution of our Airdrie site as a thriving hub at the heart of our global business."

Ian McDonnell, senior project manager of Construction Division at The Malcolm Group, said: "The spec and quality we have delivered for these warehouses is at the forefront of what’s possible in the Scotch whisky industry and we’re very pleased to have played our part in ensuring the continued production of high-quality spirits for International Beverage."