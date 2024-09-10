Govan-Partick Bridge to close for next few nights for final testing

The council have announced the bridge will close for the next few days

It has been announced that the Govan-Partick Bridge will close for the next few nights. The bridge was opened on Friday with the general public able to make their first journey over the new structure on Saturday with plenty going on in Govan and Partick. The streets in and around Govan were transformed into a bustling hub of music and celebration, with attendances of around 6,000 across the day.

Acts including singer Horse McDonald, the show-stopping Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Celtic fusion legends Shooglenifty and Glasgow favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five had crowds smiling, dancing and clapping their way around Govan Cross. Taking to social media, Glasgow City Council said: “To allow final testing of the power supply and to minimise disruption, the Govan - Partick Bridge will be closed from 7pm - 2am over the next three nights (Monday - Wednesday).”