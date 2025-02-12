Govan set to lose bus service next month
A Govan bus service is set to be axed from March
Govan residents are set to lose a bus service next month as SPT announce they will no longer run the 121 service.
The 121 bus travels between Govan Bus Station and New Victoria Hospital and will be cut from service next month on March 30.
The service is operated by McGills under an SPT contract - though all funding for the service has now been cut due to low usage.
A spokesperson for SPT said: “To confirm, SPT has had to withdraw the 121 service from March 30.
"This is due to continued pressures placed on available funding, combined with very low usage of the service.”