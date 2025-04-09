Greater Glasgow residents win £280k in Premium Bonds prize draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 21 lucky winners in Glasgow and West Scotland scooping up a combined prize total of £280,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from online casino guide CritiqueJeu analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the April Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with 2 lucky people in Glasgow and West Scotland scooping up a big win of £50,000.

Whilst no lucky winners from Glasgow and West Scotland scooped up any of the top prizes, 3 people in Glasgow and West Scotland won £25,000, 5 people won £10,000, and 11 people won £5,000.

Of the 21 winners from Glasgow and West Scotland, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £31,953.

At the national level, there were 1,335 winners of high value prizes for the month of April. In total £41,200,000 was won between 2,902 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 78 people winning £100,000, a further 158 winners scooping up £50,000, 313 securing £25,000, and 784 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Cornwall And Isles Of Scilly, whose winners received £10,000 with only £10,010 in holdings - £999 for every £1000 held.

Paul Lenglet, Co-Founder and Editor of CritiqueJeu commented: "The Premium Bond winners this month took a safer investment approach at a time when saving money is paramount and saw their patience rewarded. Premium Bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck, but can provide plenty of excitement along the way. Not to mention high returns that will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month."

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.