Greggs planned for new Glasgow city centre location on prominent street

High street bakery Greggs could be set to open a new location in Glasgow city centre.

A planning application has been submitted for a currently vacant unit at 393 Sauchiehall Street which used to be the site of the Royal Bank of Scotland

The new store would contain both sit-in and takeaway facilities, with 18 chairs in the shop for those looking to sit in. The plans detail a large kitchen area and facilities for staff.

The application also seeks permission to display the company’s signage outside the shop. The shop would be the 21st Greggs in Glasgow, with outlets right across the city. Greggs currently already have premises further along the promient Glasgow street.

The high street bakery has recently seen planning application rejected for a store at Glasgow Central Station.

A decision is set to be made by Glasgow City Council by Monday, September 2.