The firm believes the project, on a site to the west side of Borron Street, will deliver a “vibrant, inclusive, comfortable, and sustainable living environment”.

“The proposed development provides an opportunity to deliver 454 much needed student beds within Glasgow to address the increasing demand,” the application states.

It adds the scheme would “see the reuse of a vacant brownfield site, which can contribute to aspirations to regenerate the North Glasgow area”.

There would be two blocks, with block A ranging from four to six-storeys and block B standing at eight-storeys.

The application states the development would include “comfortable and functional living spaces, including common areas and study rooms” as well as spaces to “facilitate social interaction, collaboration and relaxation”.

Borron Partners Ltd claim that an “opportunity exists to provide, on this site, extensive high quality external spaces not available to other purpose-built student accommodation schemes within the city centre”.

It would include gardens, fitness areas, outdoor seating areas and “multi-purpose spaces for organised activities and personal fitness pursuits”.

Almost 300 bike parking spaces and 12 car parking spaces, two of which would be for electric vehicles, would be provided.

The application adds the proposal “seeks to provide a high sense of community, as well as promoting health and well-being by providing opportunities for social interaction and relaxation, such as garden and courtyard space, table tennis space, a large games court, and an outdoor fitness trail”.

“This development would deliver 454 beds for students in a high-quality development, which will in turn remove reliance on houses in multiple occupation, while also removing pressure on the private rental sector.