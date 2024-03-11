Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 400 new 'affordable homes and a purpose-built community hub' are at the heart of a £100 million 'regeneration' of a North Glasgow neighbourhood following the demolition of the Wyndford Towers.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow, part of Wheatley Group, and Glasgow City Council have today revealed updated plans to transform Wyndford in the Maryhill area of the city after the high flats are demolished.

Scotland’s biggest social landlord has announced it is increasing its investment in the community to a massive £100 million – and revealed plans to build almost 400 new affordable homes.

The updated proposals will see:

Wheatley increase its planned investment from £73 million to £100 million;

386 spacious, energy-efficient affordable homes built in Wyndford – 85% of which will be for social rent;

the new homes made up of over 900 bedrooms to encourage families to the area;

the construction of a brand-new, two-storey, purpose-built community hub, which will be owned and managed by Glasgow City Council;

new and improved neighbourhood green spaces, open areas, improved walkways, and cycle paths;

500 new bike racks and improved car parking facilities;

new CCTV, concierge station and controlled-entry systems to reduce anti-social behaviour; and

a new children’s play park.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Chris Quinn, one of the co-chairs of the tenant led Wyndford Futures Focus Group, said: “These are hugely exciting times for Wyndford. This £100m regeneration will shape our community for the better, not only for the people who live here today, but for families and generations to come.

“Residents told us they want larger homes in Wyndford – and more than 40% of the new homes will have three bedrooms or more to help encourage families back to the area. The new homes will have over 900 bedrooms – which is far more than the four blocks which are being demolished.”

An artists impression of how the new social housing homes by Wheatley Group will appear in Wyndford.

The current masterplan includes the land occupied by the existing Wyndford Hub to be redeveloped for housing and green space, and for a new community hub to be built.

Glasgow City Council has plans to construct a new, two-storey, community hub to replace the current building. The new hub will include many of the facilities in the existing hub, including a large hall, café space, bookable rooms, and free access to computers.

Councillor Kenny McLean, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, said: “These plans for Wyndford promise to bring better housing and community facilities – and also a significantly improved environment – for the people who live there. Consultation with the local community showed strong support for these proposals.”

The masterplan proposals will be subject to a full planning application and public consultation, and the proposed new community hub will be subject to the appropriate council approval.

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Assets and Repairs, said: “At a time when Scotland faces so many housing challenges, these bold and ambitious plans to transform Wyndford are a massive boost for Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenants, the wider community and for the city.

“Our £100 million investment, made possible thanks to the support of our partners at Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, will see nearly 400 new affordable homes built and £13m invested improving existing homes and the local environment.

“It shows the commitment Wheatley is making in transforming communities for the better and playing our part in tackling homelessness in the city.”

An artists impression of a new central green space in the Wyndford regeneration project by Wheatley Homes.

New artist’s impressions reveal how the transformed Wyndford will look, with £87 million to be spent on the regeneration, including building new houses and flats, and £13 million set aside to improve existing homes and create new green areas.

The first phase of the wider improvement work, worth more than £4 million so far, has already been carried out, with a new concierge station, CCTV, controlled entry systems and new paths in place.

A total of 85% of the new homes will be for social rent, and 15% for mid-market rent. The starting rent for mid-market homes with Lowther, part of Wheatley Group, is £426 per month.

Mid-market rent is for low-income households with a combined earning of less than £40,000 a year and who have no priority for social rent.

A new play park will form part of the early works planned for this summer. Proposals would see it built next to the nursery. It is being designed in consultation with the nursery staff and children.

The new-look Wyndford will feature improved walking and cycling routes, with more than 500 bike racks installed to encourage people to cycle more. Up to 50 new trees will also be planted.

The Wyndford Futures Focus Group, as well homeowners and tenants in private lets, helped shape the new plans through a series of meetings and online surveys.

The towers set to be demolished have been called 'unpopular' and 'outdated' by Wheatley Homes - 151, 171, 191, and 120 Wyndford Road - as all tenants in the old blocks have been moved to 'new and better homes' in Wyndford, or in other areas of their choice, according to Wheatley Homes.

Despite the flats being 'unpopular' according to the social housing group, a group of tenants forming the Wyndford Residents Union fought the demolition plans for months on end - activists even occupied one of the high flats.

We spoke with members of Wyndford Residents Union last year, who had accused the social housing group of 'targeted harassment' - you can read more here.

An artists impression of the new community hub coming to Wyndford.

A local lettings plan for the new-build homes will give priority to those tenants who left Wyndford and wish to return, and also consider and address the local housing needs of current residents.

A consultation carried out by Wheatley Homes Glasgow in 2021/2022 saw 85% of tenants who responded back plans to demolish the four blocks and build new homes.