The Hamilton bingo player won the £50k jackpot after playing in the same bingo hall regularly for nearly 30 years

Another mystery bingo player has won a life-changing £50,000 at Mecca Bingo in Hamilton this weekend.

The lucky winner was playing on the National Bingo Game at Mecca’s club on Hamilton Retail Park when they scooped the fantastic jackpot on Friday night (4 August). The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in shock when they realised that, because they’d called ‘house’ within 16 numbers, they had triggered the £50k prize.

It marks the second time this year that the landmark jackpot has gone to a player at Mecca’s club on Douglas Park Lane. The winner is known to be a regular and has been visiting the club since it opened in 1996.

James Watson, general manager at Mecca Bingo Hamilton commented on the win: “The £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration and the atmosphere in club on Friday night was absolutely electric.

“We never know when or where a big prize is going to drop, so we’re delighted that it’s gone to yet another Mecca Hamilton player. As a regular they’re well known by the whole team and we’re really thrilled for them.”

To find out more about Mecca Hamilton, including sessions and upcoming events, visit https://www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/hamilton.