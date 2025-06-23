These are all of the Glasgow streets that will be affected by concerts at Hampden Park this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampden Park will play host to several huge concerts this summer with there being road restrictions in place that drivers should note.

Lana Del Rey will kick things off on Thursday 26 June, before Chris Brown and Kendrick Lamar and SZA also take to the stage in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampden Park

Which roads are affected by concerts at Hampden Park during June and July 2025?

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 25 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 26 June 2025

Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road

Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane

Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 26 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 26 June 2025

Prospecthill Drive for its full length

Hangingshaw Place for its full length

Sommerville Drive for its full length

Boliver Lane for its full length

Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive

Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr

Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park

Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 26 June 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 27 June 2025

Cathkinview Road for its full length

Clincart Road for its full length

Bolton Drive for its full length

Florida Street for its full length

Florida Drive for its full length

McLennan Street for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 30 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 1 July 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road

Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane

Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 1 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 1 July 2025

Prospecthill Drive for its full length

Hangingshaw Place for its full length

Sommerville Drive for its full length

Boliver Lane for its full length

Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive

Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr

Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park

Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 1 July 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 2 July 2025

Cathkinview Road for its full length

Clincart Road for its full length

Bolton Drive for its full length

Florida Street for its full length

Florida Drive for its full length

McLennan Street for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 7 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 8 July 2025

Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road

Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane

Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 8 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 8 July 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospecthill Drive for its full length

Hangingshaw Place for its full length

Sommerville Drive for its full length

Boliver Lane for its full length

Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive

Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr

Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park

Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 8 July 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 9 July 2025

Cathkinview Road for its full length

Clincart Road for its full length

Bolton Drive for its full length

Florida Street for its full length

Florida Drive for its full length

McLennan Street for its full length