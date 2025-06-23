Hampden Park Concerts 2025: Full list of almost 20 Glasgow road closures in place for Hampden Park concerts 2025
Hampden Park will play host to several huge concerts this summer with there being road restrictions in place that drivers should note.
Lana Del Rey will kick things off on Thursday 26 June, before Chris Brown and Kendrick Lamar and SZA also take to the stage in July.
Which roads are affected by concerts at Hampden Park during June and July 2025?
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 25 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 26 June 2025
- Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road
- Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane
- Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 26 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 26 June 2025
- Prospecthill Drive for its full length
- Hangingshaw Place for its full length
- Sommerville Drive for its full length
- Boliver Lane for its full length
- Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive
- Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr
- Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park
- Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 26 June 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 27 June 2025
- Cathkinview Road for its full length
- Clincart Road for its full length
- Bolton Drive for its full length
- Florida Street for its full length
- Florida Drive for its full length
- McLennan Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 30 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 1 July 2025
- Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road
- Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane
- Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 1 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 1 July 2025
- Prospecthill Drive for its full length
- Hangingshaw Place for its full length
- Sommerville Drive for its full length
- Boliver Lane for its full length
- Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive
- Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr
- Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park
- Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 1 July 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 2 July 2025
- Cathkinview Road for its full length
- Clincart Road for its full length
- Bolton Drive for its full length
- Florida Street for its full length
- Florida Drive for its full length
- McLennan Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 18:00hrs on the 7 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 8 July 2025
- Calder Street between Polmadie Road and Aitkenhead Road
- Polmadie Road between Aitkenhead Road and Siding Lane
- Polmadie Street between Aitkenhead Road and Polmadie Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading and prohibition of vehicle movements From 10:00hrs on the 8 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 8 July 2025
- Prospecthill Drive for its full length
- Hangingshaw Place for its full length
- Sommerville Drive for its full length
- Boliver Lane for its full length
- Boliver Terrace between Stanmore Road and Sommerville Drive
- Lindores Street between Cumming Drive and Sommerville Dr
- Kinghorn Drive between Mount Annan Drive and Hampden Park
- Hampden Park access road off of Carmunock Road
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 17:00hrs on the 8 July 2025 until 01:00hrs on the 9 July 2025
- Cathkinview Road for its full length
- Clincart Road for its full length
- Bolton Drive for its full length
- Florida Street for its full length
- Florida Drive for its full length
- McLennan Street for its full length
