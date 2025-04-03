HARIBO to open first Scottish retail store in Glasgow shopping centre soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading confectionery manufacturer, and creator of Tangfastics and Starmix, is set to open its first retail store in Scotland.

Opening at Silverburn Glasgow later this year, the store will be a sweet escape for kids and grown-ups to embrace their inner child. They will be able to experience the happy world of HARIBO, including much-loved products, merchandise, and fun photo opportunities.

For their 12th UK retail store, which will take the title of the most northern HARIBO store in the world, the UK team will be combining the sweetest mix of fan-favourite experiences for Silverburn’s guests to delight in.

Stepping into the HARIBO store, customers will be tempted by an array of products, including an exclusive “Pick Your Mix” station where visitors will be able to find over 30 varieties of HARIBO and MAOAM treats to try.

Consumers will be able to enjoy HARIBO and MAOAM favourites, such as Supermix and Giant Strawbs and MAOAM Stripes, as well as the latest addition to the HARIBO range: HARIBO Nostalgix – a product that brings back childhood memories through a new mix of soft jelly treats inspired by classic hard-boiled sweets including Rhubarb & Custard, Pear Drops, Pineapple and Cola Cubes.

Furthermore, the store will offer consumers the opportunity to purchase new and exciting flavours from around the world – whether that’s HARIBO Favoritos and Watermelon from Spain, HARIBO Dragibus and Tagada from France, or HARIBO liquorice Schnecken from Germany.

To top it off, fans will be able to buy exclusive HARIBO merchandise and gifts to enjoy when coming together to share moments of joy.The upcoming store isn’t the first time HARIBO UK has embraced its Scottish side. Last year, the company launched a new Kids’ Voices TV advert which saw two fishermen tucking into a bag of Starmix while sat on a loch… with a certain monster swimming in the background!

Announcing the store, Rebecca Fox, Head of Retail at HARIBO UK, shared: “We’re so excited to be opening our first HARIBO retail store in Scotland. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while, so it’s a dream come true to share the news with our fans – especially those based in Scotland! We can’t wait for our Goldbear mascot to cut the ribbon to open our HARIBO store in Silverburn!”

Inside a HARIBO UK store | HARIBO

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: "We’re looking forward to bringing the happy world of HARIBO to our guests when Scotland's first HARIBO store opens here at Silverburn later this year. With its ‘Pick Your Mix’ station and exotic range of sweets, this latest addition brings an exciting new flavour to our ever-growing retail, leisure and dining offer, and it will be a real treat for our visitors."