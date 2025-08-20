Haribo to open first ever Scottish store at Silverburn in just three weeks

Haribo will open its first ever store in Scotland at Silverburn Glasgow in just three weeks’ time.

On Tuesday 9th September at 10:00 am, HARIBO Silverburn will open its doors and welcome excited shoppers with a special opening event. Visitors on the day will experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening, led by HARIBO’s mascot Goldbear.

Other activities include a free mystery bag for the first 75 customers who buy themselves a treat in store. For the first hour of opening, visitors will receive a free treat if they take a picture in front of the in-store Goldbear and upload it to their socials tagging #HARIBOSilverburn.

Visitors can expect a variety of fan favourites in the 2,500 square foot store, along with an exclusive “Pick Your Mix” station offering experiential moments of childlike happiness with over 40 varieties of HARIBO and MAOAM treats. From iconic favourites, such as Supermix, Giant Strawbs, and MAOAM Stripes, as well as HARIBO’s latest addition – HARIBO Nostalgix – there will be a treat for everyone at HARIBO Silverburn. The store will also feature bespoke products, including a Goldbear plush toy sporting a Scotland flag shirt.

The store will also feature a diverse HARIBO range from around the world – including HARIBO Favoritos and Watermelon from Spain, HARIBO Dragibus and Tagada from France, and HARIBO Lakritz Schnecken from Germany. Of course, there will be a selection of HARIBO merchandise and gifts on offer for those wanting to take home something extra special.

Silverburn marks HARIBO’s 12th retail store in the UK and will be the most northern HARIBO store in the world. The opening is yet another milestone in HARIBO UK’s growing retail footprint. From the opening of HARIBO Bluewater in Kent in February, to the refurbishment of the HARIBO Clarks Village store in Somerset in July, there is plenty for HARIBO fans up and down the country to be excited about.

Rebecca Fox, Head of Retail at HARIBO UK said: “After months of anticipation, we are thrilled to be now just weeks away from the opening of HARIBO Silverburn. It’s been a fantastic year for our expanding retail footprint, and our first Scottish store marks a significant milestone in HARIBO UK’s success story. Preparations are well underway ahead of opening day to make sure all shoppers at HARIBO Silverburn will experience moments of childlike happiness in a unique and special way at our new store.”

David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn said: "The imminent opening of HARIBO's first store in Scotland marks another special milestone for Silverburn as we continue to deliver a best-in-class retail experience by enhancing our offering and bringing globally recognised brands to our community. HARIBO’s playful spirit and iconic treats complement that perfectly. With its exclusive ‘Pick Your Mix’ station and Scotland-inspired products, we know the store will be popular with our guests, bringing moments of childlike happiness and a sense of fun and joy for all ages."