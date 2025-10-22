Hearing to be held over West End student accommodation plans after objections

Planning bosses have agreed to conduct a hearing into an application for new student accommodation in the West End following more than 180 objections from local residents.

An application for the 291-bed purpose built accommodation at Lilybank Gardens and car park for Glasgow University was presented to members of the planning committee this morning.

Councillors were advised how the site, which has been operating as a car park since the 1980s, sits near Ashton Lane, Byres Road and Hillhead subway station.

Proposals would include open space, environmental improvement work and commercial space on the ground floor if approved.

Members were also made aware that since the application was submitted a total of 188 representations have been received, six of which have been in support of the plans while 182 people have objected.

Those in favour feel that the new building would improve air circulation, reduce car use while improving road safety and promoting sustainable travel.

But those who objected feel that an alternative site should be considered as the student block could impact the character of the Glasgow west conservation area and setting of nearby listed buildings.

Objectors feel that the development would have a negative impact on the local economy, businesses and visitor numbers. It could also have negative impacts on property values while making the area less accessible due to the loss of car parking.

During Wednesday’s meeting, councillors were made aware that a request for a hearing had been made that would give the community the opportunity to have their say on the proposals.

Councillor Eva Bollandar said: “I think there is going to be a lot of interest for a hearing and I think it is something that the community would care about.

“I would be happy to support that request [for a hearing].”

Councillor Cecilia O’Lone agreed: “I think there is a massive amount of interest in this and it is only fair that we give the community a chance to respond to it.”

Councillor Jill Pidgeon added: “I am not going to say anything different from my colleagues, I think that a hearing would be the best thing to do here and the best idea to give the community an opportunity to [have their say].

“I think with this amount of objections it has to be taken very seriously into consideration.”

A hearing will be set up as soon as is practicable.