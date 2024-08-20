Heavy rain and strong winds as yellow weather warning issued for this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday

Glasgow is included in a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday as high winds and heavy rain are expected: “A band of rain is expected to move in from the southwest on Wednesday morning, becoming slow moving with heavy bursts of rain in Scotland at times, especially over the hills.

“75-100 mm is expected over the course of Wednesday and Thursday for some places, mainly over Argyll and West Highland, with the main bulk of the rain falling within a 24 hour period, with as much as 150 mm possible over some areas. Over Southwest Scotland accumulations of 30-50mm are likely.”

The rain will be accompanied by strong southwesterly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph on the coast and around the islands. With spring tides expected, this could also lead to some potentially dangerous conditions on the coast, with spray and wave overtopping. Peak winds are expected during Wednesday evening. Winds will ease through Thursday, along with a gradual clearance of the rain by the end of the day.

The yellow rain warning is in place for Wednesday and Thursday for parts of western Scotland. During the warning period the heavy rain – which could see 75-100 mm in places, and perhaps up to 150 mm on some western-facing slopes – will be accompanied by strong southwesterly winds. Gusts are expected to approach 50-60 mph, which could bring some coastal impacts, especially during the high spring tide.

Hurricane Ernesto - which has brought impacts to Bermuda – has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm but may briefly regain strength this week. It will then weaken as it moves over the cooler waters of the north-west Atlantic during Tuesday.

However, it will still contain a lot of energy as Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson explains: “The once powerful system itself will break down before it reaches us, but the warmth and moisture it once contained will become entrained within a mid-latitude frontal weather system. This will lead to unsettled conditions for the UK, especially across the north and west, with heavy rain and strong winds expected here.” Tony continues: “Although August is usually associated with fine and settled weather, wet and windy weather such as this aren’t uncommon, as seen in previous years.”