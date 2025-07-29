Plans that will transform a city centre area of the Clyde have been formally submitted to Glasgow City Council.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £25 million development will transform the Clyde walkway with a number of existing buildings and structures in the area affected by the proposal - including a memorial to those who fought in Spain during the civil war.

The proposed development involves works to two listed buildings, the Category A listed Suspension Bridge, and the Category B listed Statue of Dolores Ibarruri with anticipation that the Spanish Civil War memorial potentially being relocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would see regeneration of two areas along the River Clyde - Custom House Quay and Carlton Place. The heritage statement identifies the poor condition of these areas as the drivers of the development - with urgent need to repair and upgrade of the existing quay walls on both banks required.

Supplied

In addition to this, the plans lay out how the development would improve the condition of the public realm and landscape, demonstrate the citywide ambition for a River Park and an ambition to enhance biodiversity and ecology. It would also improve the setting of key heritage assets and celebrate the history and importance of the site and the Clyde and include the provision of play and amenity space within the City Centre.

The heritage statement said: “The public realm Masterplan for Custom House Quay and Carlton Place presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to reintegrate the City with the River Clyde and its waterfront setting at the section of the river closest to the City Centre by introducing an active riverside park on the north and south banks, repairing the quayside and riverside walls which are in poor condition.”

Supplied

It is hoped the investment in the river side will create a “multifunctional and vibrant waterfront destination that will attract visitors and residents alike.” A major aim is to also to replace quay walls that are no longer fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback was sought from the public for the ambitious plans late last year with the plans now submitted to Glasgow City Council for full approval.

Funding for the scheme would come from the Glasgow City Region City Deal programme’s Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project. The council has appointed firm Hawkins\Brown to develop designs for the north and south banks of the waterfront.

A decision is expected to be made by Thursday, 6 November 2025.