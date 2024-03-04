Hillhead by-election 2024 explained: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Glasgow by-election
Hillhead by-election 2024 is quickly approaching - so we put together this article to explain everything you need to know about the upcoming Glasgow by-election.
When is the Hillhead by-election 2024?
The Hillhead by-election takes place Thursday March 7, 2024.
Why is there a by-election in Hillhead?
The former Labour MSP, Hanzala Malik, died last month at the age of 67 after a long career as an elected member. A by-election is being held to find who will take over the role as councillor of Hillhead, Ward 11.
Why is the Hillhead by-election in Glasgow important?
The results of the poll and subsequent winning party could signal the voting intentions across Glasgow in the upcoming General Election.
Who will win the Hillhead seat?
While the Scottish Greens, SNP, and Labour will all be hoping to take the Hillhead seat - at the last council election back in 2022, the Scottish Greens won the most first preference votes with 2507 - closely followed by Labour then SNP.
Who are the candidates for the Hillhead by-election 2024?
Seven candidates will contest the Hillhead by-election next month. These include:
- Faten Hameed - Glasgow Conservatives and Unionists
- Ruth Hall - Labour
- Seonad Hoy - Scottish Greens
- Alistair McConnachie -Independent Green Voice
- Malcolm Francis McConnell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Daniel John O’Malley - Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Ryan McGinlay - Independent