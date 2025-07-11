Hip-hop superstar spotted at top Glasgow venue ahead of TRNSMT 2025 set

Hip-hop superstar 50 Cent warmed up for his TRNSMT set by taking to Glasgow's bowling lanes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The In Da Club rapper was spotted by eagle-eyed fans at city centre venue VEGA, where he enjoyed the Argyle Street spot's rooftop bar and deluxe bowling alley.

A fan who spotted the megastar at VEGA said: “We couldn’t believe it was really him, we had to do a double-take! Everyone knows he’s a legend on stage - but he’s clearly a legend in the lanes too. He scored strike after strike and seemed to be having a great time with his pals. If it’s any indication of what his performance will be like tomorrow night, it looks like he’ll be at the top of his game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50 Cent was spotted at a top Glasgow venue on Thursday night | Getty Images/TRNSMT

In addition to knocking over some pins, 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - sampled the venue's impressive menu. Opting for some homegrown favourites, including Crispy Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, and a mountain of skin-on fries, all courtesy of VEGA’s brand new head chef Garry Rae and his culinary crew, who pulled out all the stops to keep the hip-hop heavyweight fed into the small hours.

50 and his entourage also knocked back glasses of his own Cognac brand - Branson XO - a blend of grande champagne cognacs, said to have notes of tobacco, orange zest and dark chocolate.

Fans have been looking forward to 50's set at Glasgow Green since he was announced as a headliner. He played in the city in 2023 to rave reviews.

The three-day festival kicked off at Glasgow Green on Friday, with 50 Cent the Friday headliner. Other anticipated acts across the weekend are Fontaines D.C. and Snow Patrol.