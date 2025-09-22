Historic A-listed Glasgow city centre building on St Vincent Street to be sold

The Art Nouveau Hatrack building in Glasgow has been listed for sale.

Town & Country Property Auctions are pleased to present this landmark category A-listed Glasgow city centre building which was designed by the famous Glasgow architect James Salmon Jr to the market for a guide price of £1,400,00 plus fees.

The property is currently let to multiple tenants and when fully let, is estimated to return £214,817.50 per annum.

It is arranged over the ground and seven upper floors to provide serviced office accommodation. The property benefits from two 8-person passenger lifts which serve all office floors, whilst WC and tea preparation facilities are also on each floor. The lower ground floor café and bar are not included in the sale. The vendors have completed a high-level refurbishment of the building-both exterior brickwork and interiors, providing a turn-key investment for the new owner.

The property is centrally located some 250 yards northwest of Glasgow Central railway station and some 500 yards south-west of Queen Street Railway Station, Occupiers close by include RBS, Santander, KPMG, HBOS and Jones Lang LaSalle amongst many others.

St Vincent Street is named for the Battle of Cape St. Vincent in 1797, one of the opening battles of the conflict with Spain as part of the French Revolutionary Wars, where a British fleet under Admiral Sir John Jervis defeated a superior Spanish fleet under Admiral Don José de Córdoba y Ramos near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal.

A stained glass window depicting galleons in the sea battle by Oscar Paterson is a feature above the doorway of the Art Nouveau, Glasgow Style Hatrack building on St Vincent Street, designed by James Salmon in 1899.