Historic Egyptian Halls put up for sale after lying empty for decades

After decades of wasted opportunity, Glasgow's historic Egyptian Halls building in the city centre has been put on the market for an undisclosed fee. The building's owners have been embroiled in a series of planning battles with the council in relation to the future of the culturally important landmark.

The A-listed building is considered to be the pinnacle of Thomson's work. Egyptian Halls is now listed for sale on Shepherd's Chartered Surveyors website. Current owner, Union Street Developments, state that the building is for sale in lots, as a whole or as a joint venture. Egyptian Halls was number one on our list of Glasgow buildings that should be saved this year. We said: "The buildings at risk register is populated by important buildings that have been neglected and ignored for too long. It's time for city authorities, owners, planners, architects, developers and the local community to take the necessary steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to intransigence and decay."