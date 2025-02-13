Historic Environment Scotland (HES) unveils new website for its collections, archives, images and information

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has today launched trove.scot, its new digital portal of information on the historic environment. Users in Glasgow can now delve into the heritage on their doorstep with the platform, which brings together HES’s unique and diverse collections of information in one convenient place.

From standing stones to skate parks, trove.scot contains over 5,000 years of Scotland’s history in approximately 3 million records, combining designation records of Scotland’s most important historic sites and buildings; the catalogue of Scotland’s archaeology and built heritage; over 2,000 culturally significant objects from HES’s properties; and educational and archival images and media from SCRAN.

On trove.scot, users can find out more about some of the most significant buildings in Glasgow, such as the A listed Glasgow City Chambers and Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Scotland Street School; unearth gems from HES’s Properties in Care, including the stained glass windows once installed in Glasgow Cathedral, which were one of the largest public art commissions anywhere of the Victorian age; and step back in time with archive images of local landmarks including Provand’s Lordship, Glasgow’s oldest house.

trove.scot will make this wealth of information more accessible than ever before, providing an exciting new resource for hobbyists, educators, historians and heritage professionals alike. Using filters, keyword and map searches, users can now unearth a range of detail from HES’s different sources in a single search.

Katerina Brown, Chief Executive of HES, said: “We are excited to be bringing heritage even closer to people’s everyday lives with this new platform. trove.scot will make it easier to learn about the heritage and historic environment that surrounds you, whether that is the listed buildings on your street or archive images of historic events that shaped communities.

“trove.scot marks one of the largest investments in our programme to improve and enhance digital access to information on the historic environment, and increase the number and diversity of people who engage with Scotland’s history and heritage.

“We hope that by making the vast store of information we hold more accessible, trove.scot will encourage more people to dig into Scotland’s past and see what they can discover with the new platform. Of course, the launch is just the beginning, and we’ll continue working hard behind the scenes to bring more exciting innovations to service.”

