Historic Glasgow 15th century building in Easterhouse suffers vandalism
One of Glasgow’s oldest buildings in Easterhouse was broken into and suffered from vandalism.
The building once again opened its doors last July after a six year closure so that the building could go under heritage restoration to create a visitors centre. The historic Grade 1 listed building sits at the heart of the city’s stunning Seven Lochs Wetland Park which is Scotland’s largest urban park with over 16 square kilometres of land straddling the Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire boundary between Easterhouse, Coatbridge and Stepps.
Provan Hall House is one of the oldest buildings in Glasgow and was built in the 15th century as a hunting lodge for Glasgow Bishops. It is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and leased to Glasgow City Council.
Taking to social media the organisation which runs the property said: “Regrettably, there has been some vandalism at Provan Hall this week. The area was broken into and walls and paths have been spray-painted. “We apologise if this affects the experience some visitors have when they visit our beautiful building, and we are working with our partners to repair the damage as quickly as possible. “It is distressing that damage was also caused in the area of the newly installed Simba Tree of Tranquillity, although thankfully the tree itself was left untouched. This area is dedicated for bereaved parents to honour the memory of their babies and graffiti in this area is particularly upsetting.”
Provan Hall is a great place to head to with the family this summer with them having plenty of summer open days.
