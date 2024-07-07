Historic Glasgow 15th century building in Easterhouse suffers vandalism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Provan Hall dates back to the 15th century and is one of Glasgow’s most historic buildings

One of Glasgow’s oldest buildings in Easterhouse was broken into and suffered from vandalism.

The building once again opened its doors last July after a six year closure so that the building could go under heritage restoration to create a visitors centre. The historic Grade 1 listed building sits at the heart of the city’s stunning Seven Lochs Wetland Park which is Scotland’s largest urban park with over 16 square kilometres of land straddling the Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire boundary between Easterhouse, Coatbridge and Stepps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provan Hall House is one of the oldest buildings in Glasgow and was built in the 15th century as a hunting lodge for Glasgow Bishops. It is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and leased to Glasgow City Council.

Supplied

Taking to social media the organisation which runs the property said: “Regrettably, there has been some vandalism at Provan Hall this week. The area was broken into and walls and paths have been spray-painted. “We apologise if this affects the experience some visitors have when they visit our beautiful building, and we are working with our partners to repair the damage as quickly as possible. “It is distressing that damage was also caused in the area of the newly installed Simba Tree of Tranquillity, although thankfully the tree itself was left untouched. This area is dedicated for bereaved parents to honour the memory of their babies and graffiti in this area is particularly upsetting.”