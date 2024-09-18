Historic Paisley building set to be transformed into music and events venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic Paisley building will be transformed into a new music and events venue.

It was confirmed last week that Coats in the town will be transformed into a new venue which will be able to host up to 1000 people. The historic building was known as the Thomas Coats Memorial Church until 2018.

Mark Brysland, the venue director, said they were “beyond excited” as they expanded the usage of the building to “the public and to music lovers everywhere.”

He said: “Coats is a very special place, not only to Paisley but to Scotland, and it’s always been our vision to marry its cinematic backdrop with incredible music.

“Moving forward, we will have our own programme of events, as well as events brought to you by local promoters and organisers, too. The plan is to offer a jam-packed lineup of entertainment, and a brand-new place for people to come and enjoy a night out.

“Coats is truly a magical place and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through its doors.”

The building held the mantle for the largest Baptist church in the United Kingdom, but fell into disrepair before local fundraising led to restoration.

Gavin Divers, founder of Paisley Heritage, said: “I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to see the Coats building embark on this incredible journey.

“Coats is a beacon of Paisley’s rich heritage and now it will evolve into a vibrant hub for music and events. I truly believe this new venue is the beginning of a cultural renaissance for Paisley and I can’t wait to see the energy and creativity the Coats team will bring to the town.”