The building was demolished in Finnieston this week as the developer hopes to build a 10 storey residential development

An old building in Finnieston linked to Glasgow's shipbuilding heritage has been demolished this week.

The controversial decision to demolish the Finnieston Brass Foundry was made by Glasgow City Council to make way for a 10-storey residential development by applicant Nevis Properties Ltd.

Plans for the residential development replacing the derelict heritage building by Exhibition Centre train station were submitted back in October 2021 - but demolition work has only just been completed.

Now the site sits in rubble, despite the original plans being objected to by over 50 local residents, as well as drawing ire from local councillors.

The site was under no protection as part of the listed building programme or in a Glasgow conservation area. Developer Nevis Properties claim the new residential development will create 'significant economic benefits' - adding '£2m per year' to the city's economy, and 'more than £2.6m to the regional construction industry.'