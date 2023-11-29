Historic shipbuilding Finnieston heritage building demolished this week in controversial decision
The building was demolished in Finnieston this week as the developer hopes to build a 10 storey residential development
and live on Freeview channel 276
An old building in Finnieston linked to Glasgow's shipbuilding heritage has been demolished this week.
The controversial decision to demolish the Finnieston Brass Foundry was made by Glasgow City Council to make way for a 10-storey residential development by applicant Nevis Properties Ltd.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plans for the residential development replacing the derelict heritage building by Exhibition Centre train station were submitted back in October 2021 - but demolition work has only just been completed.
Now the site sits in rubble, despite the original plans being objected to by over 50 local residents, as well as drawing ire from local councillors.
The site was under no protection as part of the listed building programme or in a Glasgow conservation area. Developer Nevis Properties claim the new residential development will create 'significant economic benefits' - adding '£2m per year' to the city's economy, and 'more than £2.6m to the regional construction industry.'
However, the developer said the project would create significant economic benefits, adding £2m per year to the city’s economy, and more than £2.6m to the regional construction industry.