Historic tree linked to Mary Queen of Scots suffers storm damage

The tree which is directly linked to Mary Queen of Scots and dates back over 400 years has been damaged

A historic tree linked to Mary Queen of Scots has suffered damage from Storm Eowyn.

According to legend, Henry Stewart, Lord Darnley and Mary Stewart Queen of Scots, his cousin, sat under this sycamore tree when she nursed him back to health from an illness. Darnley and Mary stayed at Crookston Castle which was his family seat. The pair married on the 29 July 1565.

The tree is the emblem for the nearby Darnley Primary School and is believed to be over 450 years old with it currently being protected by a fence and featuring a plaque detailing its history.

Former Glasgow City Council deputy leader David McDonald took to social media to share the damage which had been done to the tree saying: “The Darnley Sycamore. One of the most important trees in Scotland, linked directly to Mary Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley.

“As the city celebrates its 850th anniversary, hopefully Glasgow City Council can act quickly to save and care for this local historic totem.”

Red Warnings for wind have were issued for central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday, including Glasgow. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.

“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the Red Warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90 mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coasts in particular.”

After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.