Hollister open new shop in Glasgow Shopping Centre
Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., joins Silverburn’s dynamic and growing fashion line-up, creating quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. The brand is sold through approximately 500 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.
The new Hollister space is located between Polestar and H. Samuel.
The opening of Hollister follows an exciting wave of store announcements and openings at Silverburn, including Zara’s new flagship store, Pull&Bear and
Glasgow’s first H beauty which opened earlier this week. Another Inditex-owned fashion powerhouse, Bershka, is also confirmed to open later this summer, while their Stradivarius brand will arrive later in the year
On the leisure front, King Pins is drumming up excitement ahead of its opening later this month. The family-friendly entertainment venue targets all ages and will feature bowling, ice-free curling and shuffleboarding, further reinforcing Silverburn’s reputation as Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Hollister’s arrival marks the start of another brilliant summer here at Silverburn, adding another standout name to our already strong portfolio of fashion retailers.
“We are really pleased with how this year is shaping up. Guests can see how much investment has been directed into Silverburn and the type of brands we are attracting.”
