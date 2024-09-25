'Homeless Village' approved for Rutherglen South Lanarkshire
The new accomodation will be constructed on the former site of Westfield Saw Mills. A total of 16 sustainable ‘modular homes’ from Social Bite, called Nest Houses, are set to be manufactured and placed on the site.
Social Bite have partnered with South Lanarkshire Council to deliver the project - the last Social Bite village was built in Edinburgh in 2018.
15 people will be housed in the development, the final house will be occupied by on-site staff. Also in the village will be a community hub including a lounge and kitchen area - the area will be used for ‘activities including therapeutic group work’.
The Social Bite village project is managed by a housing support provider, who will help tenants reach outcomes eventually achieving fully independent living.
It’s expected the village will begin construction in early 2025, with completion planned for summer of the same year.
Founder of Social Bite, Josh Littlejohn, said: “It was revealed today that Scottish homelessness is at its highest in 10 years and we are proud to be part of the solution which is not just needed but completely essential," he said.
"We have seen first-hand from our Edinburgh village the huge impact these make on those living in them and we’re excited to build on this success and help make lasting change in the fight to end homelessness in Scotland."
