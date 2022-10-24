Hookers Against Hardship hopes to challenge the government on their support for vulnerable people amidst the cost of living crisis.

A coalition of major UK sex worker-led groups have launched a campaign this week to raise awareness on the impact the cost of living crisis has on sex workers’ lives.

The campaign ‘Hookers Against Hardship’ examines the specific and unique impact the cost of living crisis is having on sex workers and their working conditions.

Workers in other industries, such as rail, council and hospitality, have begun to organise strikes and action to combat the rising cost of living to some success - sadly this isn’t possible for most sex workers.

The typical sex worker in the UK is self-employed, or employed in a criminalised workplace, making the workers especially vulnerable, with a lack of recourse that other employers may grant.

It’s to this end that Hookers Against Hardship is demanding specific action from the Government - and hopes to raise support from the public in supporting sex workers to fight for better conditions.

Hookers Against Hardship is formed of some the biggest sex-worker led organisations across Scotland and the whole of the UK

The group state that sex workers in the UK desperately need the full decriminalisation of sex work, allowing people to access support and safety while earning the money they need to support themselves and their families.

Under current prostitution laws, hundreds of sex workers a year are prosecuted or threatened with prosecution.

This is particularly true for people of colour, migrants, and trans women who often see stricter penalisation.

Previously GlasgowWorld reported on the issues sex workers had begun to face as the cost of living crisis spiralled, as often-vulnerable sex-workers are facing rising uncertainy, danger, and povery in the wake of the crisis.

Hookers Against Hardship now report that more people are going into sex work because of poverty, especially women and mothers.

Sex workers often have nowhere to turn except to sex-worker led charities, as they face severe financial hardship they are exluded from many of the labour protections that other workers enjoy.

As we reported last month, sex workers are in more and more danger the worse the crisis becomes, and by extension, their personal circumstances get.

This leads to sex workers being financially pressured into accepting clients they would normally refuse, putting them at greater risk of exploitation or violence from customers who know they are unable to report or seek cash elsewhere.

Scarlett, an in-person sex worker, said:“I wanted to take time away after being assaulted at my last booking but I don’t feel able to.

“It’s been quieter, and rising bills are constantly in the back of my mind, so I don’t feel like I can say no to any work that comes my way.”

It is hoped that the campaign will spark action in the UK, so that people aren’t forced to go into sex work to support themselves.

Hookers Against Hardship asks the public to share their campaign with like-minded people to raise awareness of the current crisis sex workers are facing.

Supporters are asked to email their MP to support the groups commands: rent controls for the whole of the UK; a moratorium on evictions; amnesty from arrest for sex workers; access to benefits for all, at a living wage, and an end to benefit sanctions.