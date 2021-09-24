Hot Chip and Leftfield cancel Playground Festival sets

Playground Festival is currently underway at Rouken Glen park.

Live music is back, so why not celebrate by going to the Playground Festival, in Glasgow’s Rouken Glen Park, from September 24-26.

What’s happening? Hot Chip and Neil Barnes of Leftfield have both cancelled their sets at Playground Festival. Hot Chip have pulled out of their show, which was supposed to take place tonight (Friday 24 September) due to illness. Barnes is no longer doing his DJ set due to ‘personal circumstances’.

The team behind the festival posted on their social media, writing: "It is with a heavy heart we must announce that due to illness Hot Chip are unable to play their Megamix set today at Playground Festival.

"We still have a whole host of exciting performances lined up and can't wait to welcome you all to #Playground21 ".