Housing plan for former health centre site in Glasgow's Gorbals approved

New homes for social rent can be built on the site of a former health centre after council approval was secured.

New Gorbals Housing Association has been granted permission to provide 18 flats and 10 houses at Pine Place.

The land was previously used by the NHS which operated the Gorbals Health Centre, but that building was demolished in early 2020.

Plans submitted to Glasgow City Council said: “The Pine Place development will provide new homes for social rent near the centre of Glasgow, building on the recent and continuing regeneration of the wider Gorbals area.”

The housing association, which bought the site from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, intends to create a terrace of 10 town houses, which will be a mix of four and five bedrooms. They will all have private gardens.

There will also be a five-storey block of flats, at the north end of Pine Place, with wheelchair-accessible properties on the ground floor.

Near the Gorbals Rose Garden, the site is “one of the few places” in the area where family-sized houses can be developed, the housing association has previously said.