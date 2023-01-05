In 1994 an unknown band from Manchester crashed a gig setlist at King Tut’s - little did anyone there know that the band would go on to be the biggest British musicians since The Beatles

Oasis are one of the biggest British bands in recent memory - and they got their start right here in Glasgow 30 years ago.

It was at a humble new venue called King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on St Vincent Street that hosted the band that would go on to be the biggest Britpop musicians in the world. Three bands were meant to play the end of Mayfest at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut that night in May 1993 - Boyfriend, 18 Wheeler, and Sister Lovers. At the time the venue was just three years old, but had already hosted the likes of The Charlatans, Manic Street Preachers, Blur, Suede, Pulp, and The Verve.

Oasis were not invited to play the set list - and showed up to venue with a mob of their pals in the back of a hired van from Manchester. Bouncers shrugged at the name ‘Oasis’ - and initially wouldn’t let them in as they weren’t on the night’s set list. Stories conflict about how the band weaseled their way in - in The Truth, a book about the band from original drummer Tony McCarroll, he writes:”We told him we were Oasis from Manchester, as if that meant something.

“Never heard of you, now f*** off, came the reply in thick Glaswegian. And that was the wrong thing to say to a van-load of hooligans who’ve spent their limited money getting there, and taking the day off to boot.”

Paul Ashbee, or Big Un as he’s known, was also in attendence and gave his side of the story - and a friend of the band who was credited with introducing Liam Gallagher to founding members Paul McGuigan, Paul Arthurs, and Tony McCarroll. He, along with Tony McCarroll and the Gallagher brothers in TV interviews, claims that the band and their entourage that numbered over a dozen threatened to wreck the venue if they weren’t allowed in, which promptly changed the bouncers mind.

However later on, both the Gallagher brothers have denied that happened in the Supersonic book, the brothers address the rumour they helped spread, Noel writes:”There is this story that we threatened to smash the gaff up and all that - but that’s all b*llocks. If anyone’s been to nightclub in Glasgow; you know you don’t go throwing your weight around up there and live to tell the tale.”

Liam adds:”You would have got f**ing rolled up in a little ball and slung in the corner - there was none of that.”

It would seem - that despite the bands earlier claims - that Oasis did not in fact threaten their way on-stage, and that earlier claims that they had were just posturing from the band to try and come off as the hardest Britpop band around. Regardless of how it happened, Oasis made their way into the venue, but not before Sister Lovers and Boyfriend threatened to cancel the gig, but soon acquiesced after they both shortened their sets to accomodate the Manc band.

According to the drummer of Boyfriend, Derek McKee, sound engineer and friend of Noel Gallagher, Mark Coyle set up Oasis arriving in Glasgow after he heard about the gig from his association with Debbie Harry, lead singer of fellow Manchester band Sister Lovers. In a blog post by Derek Mckee, he writes:”Fast forward to May 1993, we were booked to play the last night of Mayfest at King Tuts with fellow label-mates 18 Wheeler. Sister Lovers were booked as the third band on the bill.

“When Mark Coyle got wind of this, he contacted us to ask if the new group he was working with, his friend Noel’s band could be added to the bill. They were called Oasis. ‘The more the merrier!’ we said but unfortunately we forgot to tell the promoter about the late addition to the night, we didn’t think it would be a big deal!

“My memories of the night are that initially the Tuts staff were being a bit arsey about a fourth band on the bill and refused to let them play. Discussions/veiled threats of potential violence and compromise saved the day.”

It’s unclear whether or not Oasis knew about who was in the crowd that day - founder of Creation Labels and Glaswegian Alan McGee - but given how much effort the band went to in attending the gig - it’s likely they did. Then again, at the time it was a big deal for any unsigned and relatively unknown Manchester band to play outside of the city, so in all possibility they were just caught up in the excitement of playing in Glasgow.

Oasis played to a crowd of around 30 at most according to Boyfriend drummer, Derek McKee, but the size of the audience didn’t matter, it was the record label head the band were playing for - whether they knew it or not. They played four songs - Rock n Roll Star, Bring It On Down, Up In The Sky, and I Am The Walrus.

Derek recalls the event in his blog, he writes:” Both Boyfriend and Sister Lovers threatened to cancel the gig but after agreeing to cut short their respective sets, this freed up just enough time for Oasis who went on to play their 4 song set.

“Apart from the Manchester posse, the only others who watched Oasis that night numbered no more than about 12 people. I remember they were very loud and was impressed with their guitarist. The tune that stuck in my mind was their cover of I Am The Walrus, it was fantastic!

“Liam looked like a football casual with Adidas gear on, younger than most of us. Like all the young dudes, we thought he was a loveable rogue, cheeky and cocky. His singing was good, he used to have a sweet melodic voice and could certainly hit the notes.

“Noel was the big brother, he was the one pulling the strings and he’d been around the block with the Inspiral Carpets, so he knew the score.”

The set impressed Alan McGee who offered them a recording contract - which they didn’t sign until a few months later. Regardless of names on contracts - word spread fast about the Manchester band, and before long Oasis signed a worldwide contract with Sony. They would go on to earn international acclaim, millions upon millions of pounds, and everlasting fame - and it all started from an unassuming night at a tiny new venue in Glasgow.

Oasis would go on to play across the world - but would often return to Glasgow - including the highly acclaimed support gig they played for The Verve at Cathouse on June 13 1994 while the venue was still on Brown Street, a little while before the venue had cemented it’s grungey goth reputation. Oasis would return as headliners throughout the years at iconic venues like Tramway, The Barrowlands, Glasgow Green, Balloch Country Park, Braehead Arena, and The SECC. In total the band played 10 gigs in Glasgow before they disbanded.

It’s clear Glasgow has special place in the Gallagher brothers hearts - as they often bring it up. Liam Gallagher can often be found posting about his love of Celtic (and occasionally The Wolfe Tones) on Twitter. Noel Gallagher has compared Glasgow to that of his home-city Manchester, while saying Edinburgh remind him more of London.