The campaign, which is to help with the cost of living crisis, is running across 17 areas and 269 Iceland stores nationwide

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland has announced it is giving pensioners in Glasgow another round of £30 vouchers to help them with the rising cost of living.

The supermarket chain said the campaign, initiated with the Rothesay Foundation , was an extension to their ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign , which will continue until September 16.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign began in early August , with Iceland offering 40,000 £30 food vouchers to struggling pensioners.

However, on August 24, 2022, the store said that it had received an additional £1 million for another 40,000 vouchers.

The voucher, redeemable for food and other essentials, will be distributed to shoppers of retirement age, in addition to their weekly discount for shoppers aged above 60 years every Tuesday.

Island said that it had received an additional £1 million for another 40,000 vouchers for its Summer Cheer campaign that is aimed at helping struggling pensioners with the cost of living crisis.

The Rothesay Foundation and Iceland are also working with Age UK to highlight ways that older people can claim all of the benefits and support they are entitled to, in order to help them cope financially amid these difficult times.

Here is everything you need to know about the new scheme which is set to help pensioners’ money go further.

Who in Glasgow is eligible for the £30 Iceland voucher?

You are eligible for the voucher if you are of retirement age, live alone or with a carer, and rely completely on state pensions and benefits.

Rothesay Foundation also said The Age UK financial advice information guide will also be made available as part of the campaign.

The campaign is running across 17 areas and 269 stores nationwide including Glasgow.

How do I get the £30 Iceland voucher?

You can access the £30 Summer Cheer voucher from your local Iceland store.

Eligible pensioners can also call the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877 to request their voucher.

The telephone line is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and will remain open until September 16.

If all 80,000 vouchers have been issued before that date, eligible callers are advised to register their contact details for future campaigns.

Which stores will participate in the voucher programme?

According to the Rothesay Foundation , the areas where the vouchers are being distributed are those with some of the highest concentrations of pensioners experiencing material deprivation nationwide.

Below is the full list of areas that are participating in the campaign:

Birmingham

Croydon

Glamorgan

Glasgow

Greater Manchester

Huddersfield

Lambeth (London)

Liverpool

Newcastle

Newport

North Wales

Sheffield

Strathclyde

Sunderland

West Midlands

Wirral