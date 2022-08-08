The campaign, which is to help with the cost of living crisis, is running across 17 areas and 296 Iceland stores nationwide.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland has announced it is giving pensioners in Glasgow a £30 voucher to help them with the rising cost of living.

The supermarket chain said it has partnered with the Rothesay Foundation to start the ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign , which will continue until September 16.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The voucher, redeemable for food and other essentials, will be distributed to shoppers of retirement age, in addition to their weekly discount for shoppers aged above 60 years every Tuesday.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods , said: "Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost of living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need.

"No one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry free meal during this time."

The voucher, redeemable for food and other essentials, will be distributed to shoppers of retirement age

Addy Loudiadis, of the Rothesay Foundation, said: "We hope our vouchers will provide a small amount of relief to the growing number of older people living in real financial difficulty in the UK.

“Going forward, we are committed to working with brilliant partners like Iceland and Age UK to help as many pensioners as possible get access to their full benefit allowances."

The Rothesay Foundation and Iceland are also working with Age UK to highlight ways that older people can claim all of the benefits and support they are entitled to, in order to help them cope financially amid these difficult times.

Here is everything you need to know about the new scheme which is set to help pensioners’ money go further.

Who in Glasgow is eligible for the £30 Iceland voucher?

You are eligible for the voucher if you are of retirement age, live alone or with a carer, and rely completely on state pensions and benefits.

Rothesay Foundation also said The Age UK financial advice information guide will also be made available as part of the campaign.

The campaign is running across 17 areas and 296 stores nationwide including Glasgow.

How do I get the £30 Iceland voucher?

You can access the £30 Summer Cheer voucher from your local Iceland store.

Eligible pensioners can also call the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877.

The telephone line is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

As an older person, if you are worried about money and might be entitled to some help, contact Age UK by calling its national advice line, free of charge, on 0800 16965 65 (8am-7pm).

You can also visit the Age UK website or contact their local Age UK for free information and advice.

Which stores will participate in the voucher programme?

According to the Rothesay Foundation, the areas where the vouchers are being distributed are those with some of the highest concentrations of pensioners experiencing material deprivation nationwide.

The campaign is now being rolled out to other Iceland stores in the following locations:

Strathclyde

Greater Manchester

Liverpool

Wirral

Newcastle North

Sunderland

Birmingham

West Midlands

Glamorgan

Newport

North Wales

Lambeth

Croydon