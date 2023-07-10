Iconic electric rock band Depeche Mode announce major Glasgow concert

Register
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

Depeche Mode will be heading to Glasgow next January as they bring their ‘Memento Mori’ tour to the city’s OVO Hydro on January 31 2024.

They will kick off the fourth leg of their tour in London around a week earlier as they will also perform in Birmingham and Manchester whilst in the UK before heading off to a number of venues across Europe which includes visits to France, Italy, Portugal and Spain before concluding their tour in Cologne in April

Their latest album was released earlier this year in March with it being a real return to form for the band having been their first release since 2017. They last appeared in Glasgow back in 2017 at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival with them playing an intimate gig at the iconic Barrowland Ballroom. Depeche Mode are no strangers to the city having first performed in Glasgow over 40 years ago in Tiffany’s which was once found on Sauchiehall Street. Other legendary acts which also appeared at the venue over the years included the likes of Simple Minds, U2 and The Cure.

Tickets for the concert will be on presale from 9am on Thursday 13 July, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Saturday 15 July.

