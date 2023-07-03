In Pictures: 10 walks off the beaten track to try in and around Glasgow

There is plenty of hidden gems in and around Glasgow which you might have not noticed

Walking became an increasingly big part of people’s lives during lockdown as they looked to get out and explore Glasgow and places in the surrounding area as they were limited to where they could travel to.

Some have carried that passion for exploring areas with them whilst some might only like to get out and about on a sunny day to take a stroll and clear their head whether it be in one of Glasgow’s many parks or elsewhere.

City life can be pretty hectic at times with so much going on and you may be looking for somewhere to go to switch off for a while and relax. There is no shortage of walks off the beaten track to try in and around Glasgow where you can admire some stunning scenery or be at one with nature.

1 . Kelvin Walkway The Kelvin Walkway is a hidden gem in Glasgow and a great place to have a stroll along on a sunny day which connects Kelvinbridge to the Botanic Gardens. Be sure to look out for wildlife in the River Kelvin whilst walking along as otters have been spotted in recent times.

2 . Mugdock Country Park Mugdock Country Park has around 270 hectares of varied habitat and is a terrifc place to have a wander around. There’s plenty of wildlife to see and paths meaning you can get around on foot without a bother with them also being accessible to wheelchair users.

3 . Linn Park Glasgow has no shortage of great parks with Linn Park in the Southside of the city being a great place to explore. The most popular route to take in the park is the White Cart Walkway which begins at Pollok House and follows the White Cart Water which leads you to the parks Ha’penny Bridge featured in the photograph.

4 . Rouken Glen Park Rouken Glen Park can be found to the south-west of Glasgow and covers an area of approximately 143 acres. The most popular route to take in the park is the Gorge Walk which passes through a gorge along the banks of Auldhouse Burn. It is a circular trail which is 3 km long and is a perfect stroll to collect your thoughts. Photo: Supplied

