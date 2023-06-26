In Pictures: 12 of Glasgow’s greatest inventions from waterproofs to the steam engine

Scotland is well-known for having been home to some of the most important inventions in the world, with the city of Glasgow having played a huge part in the country’s success.
Some of the inventions included on our list are pretty common knowledge whilst others may just take you by surprise.
From medical breakthroughs to delicious food, here are 12 of Glasgow’s greatest inventions.
1. Antiseptic
While Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, Joseph Lister discovered how to prevent infection in wounds after surgery through the antiseptic effects of phenol which must have saved millions of lives since. Photo: University of Glasgow
2. (Improved) Steam engine
Glasgow cannot claim to have invented the steam engine, but Scottish inventor James Watt made vast improvements to its efficiency. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Cash machine
There is some debate over who invited the cash machines with two inventors having been given credit. James Goodfellow is widely credited for inventing the cash machine whilst working in Glasgow in the 1960s as invention also included a coded card with a pin number. Photo: John Devlin
4. Ultrasound
Another invention from the University of Glasgow is the ultrasound which was invented by Ian Donald whilst professor of midwifery. Photo: JASPER JACOBS