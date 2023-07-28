In Pictures: 12 of the best pubs in Glasgow for an after work pint of Tennent’s

These are some of our favoutire places to enjoy a pint of Big T after work in Glasgow

Nothing quite beats an after work drink, especially when it is a pint of Tennent’s after a stressful day at the office so we’ve put together a list of some of our favourtie places in Glasgow to enjoy an after work pint.

Finding the right place to get a pint of Tennent’s can be difficult at times as we Glaswegian’s can be pretty fussy about the pint which we get served as we look for the right temperature and head on our pints.

Whether you are planning on having a few jars with colleagues or looking for a place to grab a quick pint before heading on the train or bus, we have you covered.

1 . The Horse Shoe The Horse Shoe in Glasgow’s Drury Street is one of the city’s favourite pubs and is one of the most popular spots in town for an after work pint of Big T.

2 . The Ben Nevis If you work in the Finnieston district of Glasgow, head to The Ben Nevis after work for a cracking pint of Tennent’s which can be enjoyed with a wee dram.

3 . Lauders Lauders on Sauchiehall Street is another great city centre location for an after work pint of Tennent’s.

4 . The Citizen If you are looking for something a little different, head to The Citizen for a fresh crisp Tennent’s Tank Beer.

